LGBTQ+ Resources

National

  • Trevor Project
    • Around-the-clock crisis and suicide prevention helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth.
  • Trevor Lifeline
    • A crisis intervention and suicide prevention phone service available 24/7 at 866.488.7386
  • Trevor Text
    • Text “START” to 678678. Standard text messaging rates apply. Available Monday through Friday between 3pm–10pm EST / Noon–7pm PT
  • Trevor Space
    • An online international peer-to-peer community for LGBTQ young people and their friends.
  • Trevor Support Center
    • Where LGBTQ youth and allies can find answers to FAQs and explore resources related to sexual orientation, gender identity and more.
  • PFLAG

University

  • The University of Memphis Counseling Center 
    • Monday-Wednesday 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
    • Thursday-Friday  8:00 am - 4:30 pm 
    • Walk-In Hours Monday - Friday 10:00 am- 4:00 pm
    • Wilder Tower 214 
    • 901.678.2068 
    • Emergencies after hours - 901.678.HELP (4357)

Community

  • OutMemphis
    • OUTMemphis empowers, connects, educates, and advocates for the LGBTQ community of the Mid-South. 
    • 901.278.6422
    • info@outmemphis.org
    • 892 South Cooper St Memphis, TN, 38104
  • OUTMemphis Metamorphosis Project
    • The Youth Emergency Center provides emergency housing for 18-24 year old LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.
    • The Youth Emergency Services Program provides food, clothes, hygiene supplies, and many other services.
    • The Rapid Re-Housing Program provides rental assistance for 18-24 year old LGBTQ youth experiencing homelessness.
  • Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health
    • Independent, nonprofit reproductive health clinic
    • 1726 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN 38104
    • 901.274.3550
  • Tennessee Equality Project – Shelby County
    • The TEP advocates for the equal rights of LGBTQ people in Tennessee through legislative advocacy. Advocacy 101 workshops are provided across the state to educate the public in engaging their elected officials.
  • Friends for Life
    • Friends for Life provides a variety of services to prevent the spread of HIV and help those affected by HIV/AIDS live well.
    • 43 N. Cleveland Street Memphis, TN 38104
    • 901.272.0855
    • 901.333.8248 to schedule a free and confidential STI and HIV test – daytime testing services available Monday through Friday, from 9am – 3pm
  • Memphis Crisis Center
    • 901.274.7477