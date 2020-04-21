LGBTQ+
Take Action
Follow Us Online
LGBTQ+ Resources
National
Trevor Project
Around-the-clock crisis and suicide prevention helpline for lesbian, gay, bisexual,
transgender and questioning youth.
Trevor Lifeline
A crisis intervention and suicide prevention phone service available 24/7 at 866.488.7386
Trevor Text
Text “START” to 678678. Standard text messaging rates apply. Available Monday through
Friday between 3pm–10pm EST / Noon–7pm PT
Trevor Space
An online international peer-to-peer community for LGBTQ young people and their friends.
Trevor Support Center
Where LGBTQ youth and allies can find answers to FAQs and explore resources related
to sexual orientation, gender identity and more.
PFLAG University
The University of Memphis Counseling Center
Monday-Wednesday 8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday-Friday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Walk-In Hours Monday - Friday 10:00 am- 4:00 pm
Wilder Tower 214
901.678.2068
Emergencies after hours - 901.678.HELP (4357)
Community
OutMemphis
OUTMemphis empowers, connects, educates, and advocates for the LGBTQ community of
the Mid-South.
901.278.6422
info@outmemphis.org 892 South Cooper St Memphis, TN, 38104
OUTMemphis Metamorphosis Project
The Youth Emergency Center provides emergency housing for 18-24 year old LGBTQ youth
experiencing homelessness.
The Youth Emergency Services Program provides food, clothes, hygiene supplies, and
many other services.
The Rapid Re-Housing Program provides rental assistance for 18-24 year old LGBTQ youth
experiencing homelessness.
Choices Memphis Center for Reproductive Health
Independent, nonprofit reproductive health clinic
1726 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN 38104
901.274.3550
Tennessee Equality Project – Shelby County
The TEP advocates for the equal rights of LGBTQ people in Tennessee through legislative
advocacy. Advocacy 101 workshops are provided across the state to educate the public
in engaging their elected officials.
Friends for Life
Friends for Life provides a variety of services to prevent the spread of HIV and help
those affected by HIV/AIDS live well.
43 N. Cleveland Street Memphis, TN 38104
901.272.0855
901.333.8248 to schedule a free and confidential STI and HIV test – daytime testing
services available Monday through Friday, from 9am – 3pm
Memphis Crisis Center